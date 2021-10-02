WELLS – Joan B. (Turcotte) Ruby, 82, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Lewiston, Joan lived in California and Nevada for several years before returning to Lewiston and later moving to Portland. She settled in Wells upon retiring from a career in accounting. Joan had a passion for the arts, notably working and volunteering at the Ogunquit Playhouse and other community theaters. Throughout her life, Joan was involved in many other organizations, including most recently her church and local library. She also loved animals and horseback riding. In the past few years, she enjoyed winter stays in Florida and other trips with her beloved companion, Paul Armell of Sanford. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Ferdinand and Edna Turcotte of Lewiston. She is survived by her four children: Michael and wife Nila Ray of Bangor; Donna Ray Watts and fiancée Chris Allen of Londonderry, N.H.; Monica Sambataro and partner William Rowe of Eliot; and Diane and husband Douglas Howitt of Scarborough. She also had seven wonderful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, followed by interment at Ocean View Cemetery.To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit Joan’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, Maine 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com .

