SACO – Bruce Bartlett, 63, passed away on Sept. 30 2021. He was born on July 9, 1958 at Fort Knox, Ky. to Andrew and Rachel (Morin) Bartlett.

He is survived by his children, Brooke Bellerose, her husband Douglas and grandson Xavier of Saco; Britt Bartlett and their wife Keyko Torres of Lyman; his brother Richard and his wife Diane, and niece Amy; his brother Douglas and nieces Ashley and Carley.

He graduated from Thornton Academy in 1976 and attended The University of Southern ME (POGO) before enlisting in the US Army in 1980. Upon discharge in 1983 he joined the USPS in Portland as a clerk and held numerous positions in Mail Processing, Finance and In Plant Support retiring in May 2018 as an Operations Support Specialist.

He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the AmVets. He was also a member of the Eagles the Biddeford Saco Country Club and the National Association of Postal Supervisors (NAPS).

He enjoyed golfing, brook trout fishing, partridge hunting and attending his grandson Xavier’s baseball and football games.

Services will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at noon. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

Memorial donations

may be made to:

American Cancer Society

One Bowdoin Mill

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

