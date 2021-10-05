Police charged a 39-year-old man with stabbing another man during a dispute near Deering Oaks park escalated Monday afternoon.
Robert Walters faces one count of aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old man in the back about 4:30 p.m. near the corner of High Street and Forest Avenue.
Both men are experiencing homelessness, said police spokesman David Singer. Officers were nearby and received 911 reports from witnesses, Singer said.
The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to Maine Medical Center and is in stable condition. Singer did not respond to a question about the nature of the dispute between the two men.
