SACO – Northern Light Home Care & Hospice will be on-site at the Saco Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon to host a Flu & Pfizer Booster Shots Drive-thru Clinic. This opportunity is thanks to collaboration between the Saco Fire Department and Age Friendly Saco, whose mission is to promote active aging by optimizing opportunities for health, engagement, and safety while removing barriers that prevent our citizens from remaining in their homes as they age.

The Saco Fire Department is located at 271 North St., Saco ME 04072.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you may register in advance at https://northernlighthealth.org/Our-System/Home-Care-and-Hospice/News-Events/News/2021/Flu-Pfizer-Booster-Shots-Drive-thru-Clinic,-Saturd

