DALLAS — Multiple people have been injured at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, after a reported shooting Wednesday morning, Arlington police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 9 a.m. to the school at 7700 South Watson Road.

The school is on lockdown, Mansfield Independent School District said in a press release.

Mansfield and Arlington police are on scene at Timberview High School and multiple people have been transferred to hospitals, police say.

Police are asking parents to go to the student nutrition center at 151 Mansfield Webb Road. Arlington police said students would be bused to the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane after the school is secured.

No additional information was immediately available.

