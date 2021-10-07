The University of Maine at Farmington dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester includes Biddeford students: Spencer Arnold, High Honors; Andrea Bouthillette, High Honors; Old Orchard Beach: Theo Estevao, High Honors; Josee Hartley, Honors; Meghan LaPlante, High Honors; and Saco: Ripley Biggs, Honors; Erika Holbrook, High Honors; Abby Pomerleau, High Honors; Katie Sewell, Honors; Truman Steinberg, Honors; Bridget Stephenson, High Honors; Amelya Tibbetts, Honors.

Cameron Houde is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship awarded by The Council Foundation after participating in Cross Insurance’s summer internship program. Cameron, a management and marketing double major from Dayton, at the University of Maine Business School, Class of 2922, took part in the Cross Insurance Emerging Risk Manager’s Trainee Program during the summer of 2021. “This is a competitive scholarship, and is only offered to Council of Insurance Agent & Broker members throughout the country,” said Michelle Ibarguen, director of Corporate Relations at Cross Insurance. “We are very pleased that Cameron was one of the recipients this year!” Cameron is spending the fall 2021 semester as an intern with the Employee Benefits Department at the Cross Insurance headquarters in Bangor.

John Leech of Biddeford Pool, was among 4,582 graduates in UMass Lowell’s Class of 2021. Leech received a master of business administration degree in business administration.

