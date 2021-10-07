SACO — The Saco Grange #53 was the recent recipient of the Spirit of America Foundation’s Maine Chapter 2021 Saco Spirit of America Foundation Tribute winner award for outstanding volunteerism.
David Flood was the winner in Biddeford and in Old Orchard Beach, the Tribute winner was the Fire Department and the Police Department.
The Spirit of America Foundation is and Augusta-based public charity that encourages volunteerism.
Maine Grange Committee Chair Rick Grotton nominated the Saco Grange for the Tribute award.
Some of the volunteer work done by the Saco Grange, founded in 1874, includes making lap quilts and afghans for the New Hope Hospice Program, organizing book and plant sales and craft fairs, holding bean suppers, hosting blood drives, conducting gardening and hunter safety classes, donating to Caring Unlimited and Creative Works and much more.
