BIDDEFORD — Cece Keller scored the go-ahead goal with 22 seconds remaining, and Biddeford extended its winning streak to 10 with a 1-0 victory over Falmouth in a Class A South field hockey game Friday.

Keller’s goal was assisted by Khianna Jackson. Abby Nadeau made six saves as Biddeford improved to 11-2.

Senna Nuhn recorded five saves for Falmouth (7-4).

WINDHAM 3, WESTBROOK 0: The Eagles (7-5-1) got two goals from Emma Morrison and one from Ellie Miller in a win over the Blue Blazes (2-8) at Westbrook.

KENNEBUNK 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Becky Taggart and Sam McGrath tallied two goals apiece, leading the Rams (6-5) past the Golden Trojans (5-7) in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk led 3-0 after one quarter, on two goals by Taggart and one by McGrath. McGrath added her second goal late in the contest.

GORHAM 10, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Hannah Bickford, Alyvia Caruso and Sydney Connolly each scored twice as the Rams (7-4) breezed past Portland/Deering (1-11) in Gorham.

Bickford added two assists. Jillian Morrill and Ellie Szostalo each had a goal and an assist, and Brooke Farquhar and Ambrosia Moore also scored.

Ella Burdin made 12 saves for Portland/Deering.

CHEVERUS 11, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Taylor Tory collected three goals and two assists, and Mary-Kate Murphy also scored three times as the Stags (11-0) rolled past the Red Riots (0-10) at Portland.

Cheverus also got two goals from Lucy Johnson and one each from Taylor Krieger, Zoey Radford and Norah Slattery.

Emily Keefe stopped 15 shots for South Portland. Logan LeFevre needed one save for the shutout.

CONY 12, OCEANSIDE 0: Abby Morrill scored four goals to lead the Rams (7-5-1) over the Mariners in Augusta.

Mallory Audette and Madison Veilleux each added two goals, while Sierra Prebit, Olivia Dutil, Madison Chavarie and Maci Freeman scored once.

Winter Adams made 18 saves for Oceanside.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 4, DEERING 0: Wyatt Flibbert scored two goals for the Eagles (9-1) as they downed the Rams (7-3-1) in Windham.

Flibbert’s first goal came on a free kick five minutes into the game. He scored again at the 70-minute mark, and Sam Glicos and Tyler Johnsen also added late goals.

Colby Connolly picked up his sixth shutout of the season.

WAYNFLETE 1, YORK 0: Henry Hart finished off a passing sequence from Roan Hopkins and Jacob Woodman late in the first half, lifting the Flyers (8-2-1) past the Wildcats (5-5) in Portland.

Hopkins started the play with a long pass to Woodman, who headed the ball to Hart. Hart had a step on his closest defender sent a shot past charging keeper Haydn Forbes.

Lincoln Smith needed only two saves for the shutout.

GORHAM 6, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Curan Bassingthwaite and Cole Bishop each scored two goals as the Rams (6-4-1) defeated the Trojans (5-6) in Saco.

Ian Luciano and William Perry added a goal apiece.

YARMOUTH 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Steve Fulton notched a pair of goal and Truman Peters recorded a goal and two assists, pushing the Clippers (10-0-1) past the Raiders (4-5-2) in Fryeburg.

Sutter Auger and Frazier Doughty also scored, while Sawyer Flowerdew and Liam Hickey each had an assist.

Fryeburg keeper Liam Friberg made 10 saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CHEVERUS 7, BIDDEFORD 1: Kadynne Smith led a balanced attack with two goals as the Stags (7-3) defeated the Tigers (5-7) in Portland.

Olivia Bradford, Lilly Hoyt, Julia Kratzer, Olivia Smith and Annie Vigue also scored for the Stags. Cheverus keepers Emily Bontatibus and Brynn McKenney combined for four saves.

Biddeford’s Kaelly O’Guinn scored off of a feed from Abby Bouffard. Sarah Parks made 15 saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Jazzy Huntsman tallied three goals and an assist, and Angel Huntsman scored twice as the Panthers (10-0-1) downed the Patriots (4-7) at Yarmouth.

Maggie Holt, Hayden Wienckowski and Anna Belleau also scored for NYA, which led 3-1 at halftime and finished with a 24-2 advantage in shots.

Emily Robbins had two assists.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 7, OCEANSIDE 0: Mackenzie Roderick scored three goals to lead the Eagles (6-3-1) over the Mariners (1-8) in South China.

Gabrielle Sasse, Caleigh Crocker, Julia Barber and Riley Reitchel each added a goal.