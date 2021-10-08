The inaccurate and illogical commercials alleging that Ballot Question 1 will change the law show the desperation of CMP and its Canadian partner. The previous assertion – that the power line would bring jobs to Maine – was abandoned, probably because it was wrong-headed. At present Maine construction companies, large and small, have plenty of jobs to offer; they need workers. Bribing tradesmen away with higher pay for a short stint in the woods would be a big disservice to our state.
Yet there are powerful voices in favor of this project. Gov. Janet Mills – Mona Lisa Veto herself – supports it from the Blaine House. Her reasoning, however, is no more convincing than the superficial arguments supporting her vetoes of beneficial and thoroughly argued legislative bills.
If there is a good argument for any lasting benefit to Maine of this project, I don’t think we’ve heard it. I hope voters will do their research on this issue and think hard about it. That process should lead to a “Yes” vote on the people’s initiative to shut this thing down.
Paul Kalkstein
Arrowsic
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Bridging cultures to build community in the Midcoast; Antiwar vigil planned at BIW
-
Local & State
Toy Fund kicks off with large donation by family of Windham farmer
-
Real Estate
Contemporary meets Cottage in the beauty of Western Maine
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough residents receive academic honors
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Council Corner: Two upcoming opportunities to engage with your town
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.