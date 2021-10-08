Oct. 9

Sparrow Walk with Eddie Woodin will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Broadturn Farm Preserve, 7 Hanson Road.

Trailblazer and long time SLT sponsor Eddie Woodin will lead a bird walk all about Sparrows! All ages are welcome to attend to learn about what types of Sparrows frequent Scarborough Land Trust properties in the fall migration season. Participants should be prepared to walk about 1 mile on uneven terrain. Registration is required for all participants online at https://scarboroughlandtrust.org/event/sparrow-walk-with-eddie-woodin/

Scarborough High School Antique and Vintage Show & Sale takes place Oct. 9 and April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 Municipal Drive in Scarborough. The show will benefit the Model United Nations Club. Admission is $6. For more information contact Gurley Antique Shows at 396-4255 or www.gurleyantiqueshows. Masks and other COVID restrictions will be required.

Oct. 16

A drive-up, take-out turkey dinner will be held by Highland Lake Grange will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. The cost is $10 per person. Please have exact price for the meal(s) you want. You will drive up, pay and receive your meal. No substitutions. The grange is located near the corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook For more information, call Joann Levesque 207-233-7119.

Oct. 20

A drive-up and take home Bean Hole Bean Supper will take place at Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. To order, complete an online order form at www.bluepointchurch.org or call 883-6540 and leave a message with your name, phone number and what you would like to order. Orders must be placed by Oct. 20.

Oct. 21

The monthly meeting of the Scarborough Garden Club will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Community Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave. Jeff O’Donal from O’Donal’s Nursery will speak on “Pruning Shrubs and Small Trees.” Anyone with a love of nature and gardening is invited to attend. All CDC protocols will be followed.

Oct. 24

Seasonal Story Walks: Fall at Fuller Farm will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Fuller Farm 309 Broadturn Road. Join Kelly, a Scarborough Land Trust volunteer and youth educator, on a fall exploration hike and story walk to learn more about what weather changes mean for the many plants and animals that inhabit Maine’s woods. Registration is required for all participants online at https://scarboroughlandtrust.org/event/seasonal-story-hike-fall-at-fuller-farm/ Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids. The rain date is Thursday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

240 Strings announces their season opener. The Portland Piano Trio will perform a free live community concert at the Portland Conservatory at 4 p.m. The program will include the wildly fun and popular Cafe Music by Paul Schoenfield. . To learn more, visit www.240strings.org or call 207-221-2613. Check the 240 Strings Facebook page or www.240strings.org for the link to the concert.

