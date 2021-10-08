David Richard Mockler 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Proud to be born and raised in Lisbon, David Richard Mockler was still a regular at all of his favorite local bars, clubs and the Oxford Casino – he could tell you a story about every street or building and would if you let him. “Pa” graduated in 1954 as a Lisbonian already living by his saying “Better late than never” which he continued to apply his whole life. He was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1962, as a Recon photographer. He was self-employed most of his lifetime, owning a local gas station, Dormer Motors car dealership, and specializing in home improvements. In Dave’s younger years he enjoyed photography and travel, saving almost every photo of his family and his trips around the States. He recently went on a final family trip and visited with his grandchildren Ella-Rose and Sydni as they proudly watched his grandson Albert graduate from Fort Jackson, the same place David had met the love of his life over 60 years ago. Always with a book or a smoke in hand (usually both), if you couldn’t find him he was probably somewhere napping. He had a love for westerns, gambling: craps and cards, and a warm beverage. His most cherished memories were in the garden or traveling with Louise, and spoiling his large family during the holidays. With his beloved wife and sunshine, Rosa Louise Mockler, they raised 10 children, Sam, David, Bob, Richard, Phil, Jim, Albert, and their girls Pam, Davida and Jonica. He was born on Sept. 21, 1936, a son of Frances Scribner and Kenneth Mockler. His mother always spoiled both her boys with love, David and his older brother, Scribner Adair Mockler, the memories of them shined bright in his stories. After living a long life filled with family, Dave passed at 85 years old with Jonica and Joe Bryant by his side just like they had been for the past 10 years that they helped care for his wild and unabashed spirit. A stubborn old man whose attitude and generosity will be missed by many. Celebration of Life will be held at the Slovak Lower Club in Lisbon Falls on Oct. 10, starting at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the car of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book