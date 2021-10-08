Sally “Sara” Loving 1948 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Sally “Sara” Loving of Brunswick died in her sleep, as she would have wanted, on Sept. 22, 2021. Sally was born a twin on Dec. 29, 1948 in Linden, N.J., raised in Fanwood, N.J. and Baltimore. She attended Notre Dame Preparatory and the University of Maryland. Sally was an entrepreneur with many successful businesses including a cleaning service, Wild Bird stores, and a marketing consulting business. She was one of the few women SCUBA diving instructors in the ’70s and a supporter of women, their causes, and businesses. She had a deep love of Van Morrison, Tom Brady, Comet the Wonder Dog, Joshua Chamberlain’s statue (!), the natural world, birds, the ocean, and Maine, especially her most treasured place, Reid State Park. Her favorite perfume was Eau De Low Tide. Friends described her as intensely compassionate, loyal, generous, a joyful presence, a renaissance woman and the funniest person they knew. Sally maintained meaningful relationships from each stage of life back to childhood. She recognized people in need and was a constant presence with support, love, friendship and humor. She absolutely made a huge difference in the lives of everyone she knew. Sally spearheaded an effort to bring a dog park to Brunswick and ultimately Merrymeeting Dog Park was born. Her compassion for the less fortunate led her to serve on the Tedford Housing Board of Directors and work as a vital volunteer with their Warm Thy Neighbor emergency heating assistance program. She will be eternally missed by three brothers and their wives, John and Pam, Ham and Judy, Bill and Rhonda, sister, Nancy; and much adored nieces and nephews; and by countless friends whose lives were made richer and happier by her presence. Sally’s life was celebrated by friends and family at Reid Beach while Van Morisson’s “Into the Mystic” played. “When that foghorn blows, you know I’ll be coming home!” Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations may be made in Sally’s memory to Midcoast Humane and Tedford Housing.

