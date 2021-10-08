Maine Preservation has added a historic church and a shuttered ski lodge to its list of most endangered historic places in the state.

New entries on the nonprofit organization’s annual list, released Thursday, included First Congregational Church in East Machias and the

Sugarloaf Summit Lodge in Carrabassett Valley.

The hexagonal Summit Lodge atop Sugarloaf Mountain dates to the 1960s and stood at the terminus of the now-defunct gondola lift. It was open to Appalachian Trail backpackers before it closed altogether in 2009.

McCurdy’s Smokehouse in Lubec, the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick and the Kennebec Arsenal in Augusta remain on the list, which marked its 25th anniversary.

“Advocating for the preservation of historic buildings requires an understanding that our work does not happen overnight and often times necessitates a long-term commitment,” said Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation.

Maine Preservation does list some success stories that have been helped by the organization’s work, including Saco Mill No. 4 and the Wood Island Life Saving Station at Kittery Point.