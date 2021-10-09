The November election comes at a critical time for South Portland. We’re fortunate to have excellent candidates running for City Council in Districts 4 and 3.
Linda Cohen and Richard Matthews will bring a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience to the council, both having served for many years in many roles. Pragmatic and level-headed, they embrace the core values on which our city thrives. They have no personal agendas, other than to guide us through these uncertain times and to do what is best for South Portland. Their guidance will be with open ears and minds and a deep rooted respect for those with different opinions. They have proven themselves worthy of our support and will continue to do so.
Your vote is important and I urge you to elect Linda and Richard to our City Council.
Ralph Cabana
South Portland
