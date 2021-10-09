Officers from the Portland Police Department on Saturday nonfatally shot a “possible” burglary suspect in the city’s Bayside area, the department said.

Around 5:24 a.m. Saturday, officers investigated a burglary report near the Preble Street Resource Center on Oxford Street. A confrontation with a “possible suspect” led to an officer shooting that person, the department said in a news release that afternoon.

The department did not give the names of the officers involved, nor the name of the person shot by police. The person is receiving treatment at Maine Medical Center for injuries that aren’t life-threatening, department spokesman David Singer said.

As is standard procedure for police shootings, the Maine Attorney General’s Office will investigate whether or not the use of force was justified.

No police officers were injured. The officer who fired shots will be placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation takes place, Singer said.

Singer declined to name the officer on Saturday afternoon, saying it was the attorney general’s decision as head of the investigation into the shooting.

