OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Miller’s shorthanded goal broke a 3-3 tie early in the third period, and Nebraska Omaha completed a weekend sweep with a 5-3 win over Maine in a men’s hockey game Saturday night.
Maine (0-2) grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second period on goals by Adam Dawe and Brad Morrissey, but Cameron Berg tied it with a power-play goal later in the second.
Grant Hebert scored in the first period for Maine.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
MAINE 3, LIU 2: Celine Tedenby scored a third-period goal to lift the Black Bears (2-3) past the Sharks (0-6) in Brooklyn, New York.
Mira Seregely assisted on Tedenby’s go-ahead goal at 10:23. Taylor Leech and Alyssa Wruble scored in the first period for Maine. Jordan Mattison made 15 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
SOUTHERN MAINE 4, CASTLETON 3: Brooke Carson got the winning goal with just 1:21 remaining as the Huskies (7-6, 5-2 Little East) edged the Spartans (4-8, 2-4) at Gorham.
Hannah Banks, Samantha Ellis and Sage Drinkwater also scored for USM.
ST. JOSEPH’S 2, RIVIER 0: Alexa Gutowski and Meghan Hill scored to lead the Monks (9-2, 5-0 GNAC) past the Raiders (3-6, 2-3) at Nashua, New Hampshire.
Isabella Anton made one save for the win. Hill also had an assist.
BOWDOIN 1, HAMILTON 0: Manveer Sandhu scored in overtime to lift the Polar Bears (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) over the Continentals (7-4, 3-4) at Clinton, New York.
Bowdoin goalie Maddie Ferrucci made seven saves.
U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2, GORDON 0: Jillian Lachapelle set up a goal by Kate Lindmark 14:35 into the game and later scored a goal of her own to lead the Nor’easters (7-4, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) to a victory over the Scots (1-7, 1-2) in Wenham, Mass.
Lindsay Pych made two saves to earn the shutout.
MIDDLEBURY 4, BATES 0: Erin Nicholas scored two goals, and Caroline Segal and Sadie Lesage had one apiece as the Panthers (11-0, 6-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Bobcats (4-6, 1-5) at Middlebury, Vermont.
Gracie Biddle made eight saves for Bates.
WILLIAMS 5, COLBY 0: Liz Welch, Catherine Torres, Shea Van den Broek, Kelly McCarthy and Emily Batchelor scored as the Ephs (8-2, 3-2 NESCAC) cruised past the Mules (4-3-0, 1-3-0) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Emily Loeb made 15 saves for Colby.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. JOSEPH’S 2, RIVIER 0: Alicen Burham and Darcy Wright scored as the Monks (8-6, 7-2 GNAC) beat the Raiders (2-10-1, 0-8-1) in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Adia Grogan needed just one save for the shutout.
SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SMITH 2: Mia Sargent and Emma Forgues scored as USM (7-2-3) played to a tie against Smith (4-3-5) in Northhampton, Mass.
MIDDLEBURY 2, BATES 0: Fanny Lodge had a goal and an assist to power the Panthers (7-3-1, 2-3-1 NESCAC) past the Bobcats (2-5-2, 1-4-0) in Middlebury, Vermont.
Kat Nuckols made seven saves for Bates.
HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 1: Shayna Polsky and Erin Rayhill scored as the Bulldogs (8-0-2, 6-0-2 NESCAC) built a 2-0 lead and held off the Polar Bears (6-4-1, 1-4-0) in Clinton, New York.
Katrina Reidy scored for Bowdoin, with an assist from Tess Huckaby.
ROGER WILLIAMS 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: The Hawks (9-4, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast) got goals from Rachel Oster, Sabrina Sherman and Leah Yucius to beat the Nor’easters (7-4-1, 3-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Lizzie Frattaroli scored from Tori Keyes for UNE. Sydney Gillingham made seven saves.
WILLIAMS 3, COLBY 0: Tori Huang, Sam Phan and Shae Rashoff scored as the Ephs (3-6-1, 1-5-1) handled the Mules (3-4-2, 0-4-2) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Ashley Boardman made fives saves for Colby.
MEN’S SOCCER
MIDDLEBURY 3, BATES 0: Brendan Barry scored two goals and Jordan Saint-Louis added one as the Panthers (7-2-0, 4-2-0) downed the Bobcats (6-4, 2-3) at Middlebury, Vermont.
HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 0: Sam Dils and Charles Hawthorn each had a goal and an assist to power the Continentals (4-6-1, 1-6 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (6-4, 3-4) at Clinton, New York.
ROGER WILLIAMS 5, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Javi Beltran and Justin Horvath each netted a pair of goals as the Hawks (6-5-2, 3-1) shut out the Nor’easters (1-10-1, 0-4) in Bristol, Rhode Island.
WILLIAMS 2, COLBY 0: Two first-half goals carried the Ephs (5-4-1, 2-3-1 NESCAC) to a win over the Mules (4-5-1, 2-3-1) in Williamstown, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Saturday’s college roundup: Maine falls again at Nebraska Omaha
-
Forecaster Sports
Yarmouth holds off Cape in four-set thriller
-
Boston Red Sox
Eovaldi embraces pressure of Game 3 start for Red Sox
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Braves blank Brewers to tie NLDS
-
Nation & World
Boston Marathon bomber faces revived death sentence in high court
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.