OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Miller’s shorthanded goal broke a 3-3 tie early in the third period, and Nebraska Omaha completed a weekend sweep with a 5-3 win over Maine in a men’s hockey game Saturday night.

Maine (0-2) grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second period on goals by Adam Dawe and Brad Morrissey, but Cameron Berg tied it with a power-play goal later in the second.

Grant Hebert scored in the first period for Maine.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, LIU 2: Celine Tedenby scored a third-period goal to lift the Black Bears (2-3) past the Sharks (0-6) in Brooklyn, New York.

Mira Seregely assisted on Tedenby’s go-ahead goal at 10:23. Taylor Leech and Alyssa Wruble scored in the first period for Maine. Jordan Mattison made 15 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, CASTLETON 3: Brooke Carson got the winning goal with just 1:21 remaining as the Huskies (7-6, 5-2 Little East) edged the Spartans (4-8, 2-4) at Gorham.

Hannah Banks, Samantha Ellis and Sage Drinkwater also scored for USM.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, RIVIER 0: Alexa Gutowski and Meghan Hill scored to lead the Monks (9-2, 5-0 GNAC) past the Raiders (3-6, 2-3) at Nashua, New Hampshire.

Isabella Anton made one save for the win. Hill also had an assist.

BOWDOIN 1, HAMILTON 0: Manveer Sandhu scored in overtime to lift the Polar Bears (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) over the Continentals (7-4, 3-4) at Clinton, New York.

Bowdoin goalie Maddie Ferrucci made seven saves.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2, GORDON 0: Jillian Lachapelle set up a goal by Kate Lindmark 14:35 into the game and later scored a goal of her own to lead the Nor’easters (7-4, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) to a victory over the Scots (1-7, 1-2) in Wenham, Mass.

Lindsay Pych made two saves to earn the shutout.

MIDDLEBURY 4, BATES 0: Erin Nicholas scored two goals, and Caroline Segal and Sadie Lesage had one apiece as the Panthers (11-0, 6-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Bobcats (4-6, 1-5) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Gracie Biddle made eight saves for Bates.

WILLIAMS 5, COLBY 0: Liz Welch, Catherine Torres, Shea Van den Broek, Kelly McCarthy and Emily Batchelor scored as the Ephs (8-2, 3-2 NESCAC) cruised past the Mules (4-3-0, 1-3-0) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Emily Loeb made 15 saves for Colby.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, RIVIER 0: Alicen Burham and Darcy Wright scored as the Monks (8-6, 7-2 GNAC) beat the Raiders (2-10-1, 0-8-1) in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Adia Grogan needed just one save for the shutout.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SMITH 2: Mia Sargent and Emma Forgues scored as USM (7-2-3) played to a tie against Smith (4-3-5) in Northhampton, Mass.

MIDDLEBURY 2, BATES 0: Fanny Lodge had a goal and an assist to power the Panthers (7-3-1, 2-3-1 NESCAC) past the Bobcats (2-5-2, 1-4-0) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Kat Nuckols made seven saves for Bates.

HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 1: Shayna Polsky and Erin Rayhill scored as the Bulldogs (8-0-2, 6-0-2 NESCAC) built a 2-0 lead and held off the Polar Bears (6-4-1, 1-4-0) in Clinton, New York.

Katrina Reidy scored for Bowdoin, with an assist from Tess Huckaby.

ROGER WILLIAMS 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: The Hawks (9-4, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast) got goals from Rachel Oster, Sabrina Sherman and Leah Yucius to beat the Nor’easters (7-4-1, 3-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Lizzie Frattaroli scored from Tori Keyes for UNE. Sydney Gillingham made seven saves.

WILLIAMS 3, COLBY 0: Tori Huang, Sam Phan and Shae Rashoff scored as the Ephs (3-6-1, 1-5-1) handled the Mules (3-4-2, 0-4-2) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Ashley Boardman made fives saves for Colby.

MEN’S SOCCER

MIDDLEBURY 3, BATES 0: Brendan Barry scored two goals and Jordan Saint-Louis added one as the Panthers (7-2-0, 4-2-0) downed the Bobcats (6-4, 2-3) at Middlebury, Vermont.

HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 0: Sam Dils and Charles Hawthorn each had a goal and an assist to power the Continentals (4-6-1, 1-6 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (6-4, 3-4) at Clinton, New York.

ROGER WILLIAMS 5, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Javi Beltran and Justin Horvath each netted a pair of goals as the Hawks (6-5-2, 3-1) shut out the Nor’easters (1-10-1, 0-4) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

WILLIAMS 2, COLBY 0: Two first-half goals carried the Ephs (5-4-1, 2-3-1 NESCAC) to a win over the Mules (4-5-1, 2-3-1) in Williamstown, Mass.