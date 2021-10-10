LITCHFIELD, N.H. – Robert “Bob” William Allen Jr., 82, of Litchfield, N.H., died Sunday Oct. 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Portland on Oct. 2, 1939, a son of the late Robert and Pauline (Gagne) Allen.

In 1960, Bob married the love of his life, Barbara Allen. Together they raised four children. Over the years Bob and Barbara made their homes in Westbrook, Londonderry, N.H. and eventually in Cape Coral, Fla. He was a medical product salesman for numerous companies including Maine Surgical Supply and most recently McKesson Healthcare. Bob was known as an avid sports lover and was a big fan of the Patriots.

He is survived by his three daughters, Diane Best and husband Greg of Newton, Mass., Jennifer Ivancic and husband Peter of Haverhill, Mass., Stacey Allen and wife Laura of Edwards, Colo., his son, Stephen Allen and wife Jill of Clearwater, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Marissa, Brianna, Kelsey, Haley, Jack, Ryan, Reece, and Carson; three sisters, Kathy Bruni and Maureen Allen, both of Gorham, and Donna Pyper of Tucson, Ariz., three brothers, Paul Allen of Portland, Vincent Allen of Tucson, Ariz., and Jan Allen of Gorham; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Philip Joyce and wife Barbara, Tim Joyce and wife Gloria, Mary O’Bradovich, and Kathleen Veroneau.

A calling hour will be held on Tuesday Oct. 12, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, N.H. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Avenue, Derry, N.H. The burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gilcreast Road, Londonderry, N.H.

To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, http://www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association

https://www.heart.org/

