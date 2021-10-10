SANFORD – Robert Walter Herzig, of Sanford, formerly of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2021 at the age of 84.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Herzig.

Bob is survived by his three children, Kimberley Herzig of Kittery, Karen Herzig-Langevin and her husband John of Santa Fe, NM., Robert Herzig and his wife, Sharon, of Sanford; his five grandchildren, Nicholas Colella, Christopher Colella and his wife Elizabeth, Anna Whitham, Lauren Herzig McCabe and her husband Nathan, Lindsey Herzig; and one great-granddaughter, Nora McCabe.

Bob was born in Cheshire, Mass. in 1936. His boyhood was full of impish pranks with his many brothers and sisters. He learned the value of hard work and education from his mother, a teacher.

He met his true love, Barbara, in high school and was wed in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy and served his country from February, 1955 to October, 1956. He and Barbara settled in North Adams, Mass. where he received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from State Teachers College (Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts). During that time, he was employed by Sprague Electric Company (later Vishay-Sprague). He was an innovative engineer and invented many unique capacitor testing products. He was promoted within the company from engineer to manager and ultimately to vice president. In this role, he traveled extensively throughout the world.

Bob’s company transfer to Kennebunk led him and Barbara to settle in that community. They became members of Cape Arundel Golf Course where they enjoyed many happy days golfing by the sea. He participated in many charity golf tournaments including some with former president George Bush, Sr. He was also involved in various humanitarian work including the United Way and the Barbara Bush Foundation.

Bob possessed a quick wit and dry sense of humor as well as a keen intelligence. As an engineer he could fix almost anything. He was well versed in history and the arts as well as mathematics and science. Bob was a man of integrity and independent thought. Loving the ocean, fishing and being on the water, Bob and Barbara enjoyed many cruises, boating and family vacations in Connecticut and on Cape Cod. They had a winter home in Flagler Beach, Fla. where they could pursue golf almost year-round. Most of all, Bob was a devoted family man and delighted in family gatherings at his home.

There will a be a private graveside service for he and his wife at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale on Oct. 18.

A public reception for a celebration of his life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Sanford Country Club, 588 Country Club Rd., Sanford.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Robert’s memory may be made to:

The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation

http://www.michaeljfox.org or

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

http://www.mainehealth.org

