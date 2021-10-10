HOUSTON — Rookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie it in the fourth quarter, and Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the New England Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The game was tied at 22 before New England (2-3) used a 15-play, 85-yard drive capped by Folk’s fourth field goal of the game to take the lead. The drive was kept alive when Maliek Collins was flagged for roughing the passer on third-and-18 early in the possession.

The Patriots tied it when Jones connected with Hunter Henry for a 13-yard touchdown pass with about nine minutes remaining.

Jones threw for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Patriots ended a two-game skid.

Houston rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 312 yards with three touchdowns, bouncing back from last week’s terrible performance when he tied a franchise record with four interceptions.

But he was unable to move the ball late as the Texans (1-4) lost their fourth straight after beating Jacksonville in the opener.

New England Coach Bill Belichick continued his success against rookie quarterbacks, improving to 23-6 in those games.

Mills threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley on a flea flicker early in the third to extend Houston’s lead to 22-9.

The Texans made an embarrassing mistake later in the third when Cameron Johnston’s punt bounced off the back of teammate Terrence Brooks for zero yards, giving the Patriots the ball at the Houston 36. New England took advantage, as Folk made a 52-yard field goal that cut the lead to 22-12.

Folk added a 32-yard field goal later in the third, and the Texans missed a 56-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter.

Mills looked good early as the Texans capped an 18-play drive that took 10 minutes with an 11-yard TD pass to Antony Auclair. Ka’imi Fairbairn, who made his debut last week after opening the season on injured reserve, missed his first extra point attempt of the season to leave Houston up 6-0.

New England answered quickly, as Damien Harris took a direct snap in the wildcat formation and ran 1 yard for a touchdown, but Folk missed the PAT.

The Texans regained the lead when Chris Moore, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, made a leaping catch to grab a short pass and then dashed for a 67-yard TD. Fairbairn missed again on the PAT.

It is the second time in franchise history that the Texans have missed two extra points in a game. Fairbairn also missed two in a 27-20 loss to the Falcons on Oct. 6, 2019.

The Patriots had a chance to tie it after that, but Harris had an apparent touchdown overturned on replay review when it was ruled that he fumbled before reaching the end zone, and the Texans recovered it.

The teams exchanged field goals after that to leave the Texans up 15-9 at halftime.

INJURIES

Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil left the game in the third quarter because of a hand injury. … Harris had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter because of a rib injury.

