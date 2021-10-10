Our latest polls for the fall sports season, reflecting games played through Saturday, Oct. 9. These polls were first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Football

1) Portland

2) Scarborough

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Falmouth/Greely

Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Falmouth

4) South Portland

5) Greely

6) Waynflete

Girls’ soccer



1) Scarborough

2) Yarmouth

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Falmouth

5) Cheverus

6) NYA

Field hockey

1) Cheverus

2) Scarborough

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Falmouth

5) Yarmouth

6) NYA/Waynflete

Volleyball

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Greely

5) Falmouth

6) South Portland

