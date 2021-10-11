ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In putting the finishing touches on Buffalo’s most resonating win of the season, cornerback Tre’Davious White made his way to the sideline after recovering Patrick Mahomes’ fumble with a message to the few Chiefs fans who remained.

“Bye bye,” White said, waving his hand.

In the pouring rain at Arrowhead Stadium, White and the Bills enjoyed a cleansing moment in closing out a 38-20 victory in the early hours of Monday morning.

Over a thunderstorm-delayed outing, Buffalo’s offense and defense were lights out in vanquishing the one opponent who stood in their way of reaching the Super Bowl last season.

The 38 points matched the Chiefs’ output in a 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC championship game in January. Josh Allen’s 315 yards passing and three touchdowns mirrored Mahomes’ 325-yard, three-TD outing the last time they met.

And this time, Buffalo’s defense flexed its muscles by forcing four takeaways after wilting in two losses to the Chiefs last season, including a 26-17 decision in October.

“Last year left a bad taste in my mouth, so we wanted to come back and play well today,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “We knew we were gonna take some punches. But at the end of the day, nobody blinked.”

While a convincing win in Week 5 might not change the past for Buffalo, it does send a clear message that these Bills should be considered true AFC contenders.

Buffalo improved to 4-1, matching the Los Angeles Chargers for the conference lead through Sunday. Just as important, the Bills eased questions of their potential after their three previous wins came against backup quarterbacks.

The Chiefs (2-3) might be experiencing early-season issues on defense, but their offense entered the game tied for second in the NFL with Buffalo in averaging 33.5 points per outing.

While the Bills offense caught the Chiefs flat-footed with a balanced attack, Buffalo’s defense continued validating early-season impressions of being vastly improved.

Despite yielding a season-high 392 yards to Kansas City, Buffalo has yet to allow an opponent more than 21 points this year. The 64 points allowed are the fewest through the first five games of a season in franchise history.

BENGALS: Quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and expected to play Sunday after suffering a bruised throat during the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Burrow was taken to the hospital afterward as a precaution but wasn’t admitted, Coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

“I think he was just having a little difficulty talking, but as the night went on he was better, and as he woke up this morning he came right to the facility and was ready to go,” Taylor said.

Burrow wasn’t sure when he took the hit to his throat, Taylor said. The quarterback was sacked three times and hit at least eight more times. He absorbed a monster hit from two Packers at the end of a second-quarter run that kept him on the ground for an extended period, but he came out for the Bengals’ next offensive series and didn’t miss any time.

BROWNS: Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from a Los Angeles-area hospital and cleared to travel after being treated and evaluated for a bruised throat.

Owusu-Koramoah got hurt in the second half of Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium and released Sunday night, according to a team spokesman.

The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame appeared to get hurt while making a tackle in the first quarter. He struggled getting to the sideline and dropped to one knee while grabbing at his throat area.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »