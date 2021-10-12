SOUTH BERWICK

Library’s used book sale happening this week

Friends of the South Berwick Public Library will host its three-day used book sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at South Berwick Pubic Library, 27 Young St.

Children’s books, CDs, DVDs, paperbacks and hardcover books are all on sale for $1 or less. Any leftover books will be sold for “A Buck a Bag” from Oct. 19-23 during regular library hours.

To sign up to volunteer, please contact [email protected]

For more details, call 384-3308 or go to southberwicklibrary.org.

DENMARK

Comedy, kids show, singers at Arts Center

The Denmark Arts Center will host three different shows this weekend at 50 West Main St.

Lakeside Laugh Labs will kick things off at 7 p.m. Friday. Comedians include Maine’s own Rachel Gendron, Mark Turcotte and Jake Jacobson, Boston’s Carolyn Riley, Alex Giampapa, Liam McGurk, and other guests. Tickets are $15 per person.

On Saturday, the Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine will present “The Girl Who Swallowed A Cactus” at 10 a.m.. This Family Fun Saturday event is pay-what-you-can with pre-registration requested.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Northbound Singers will perform. Suggested donation is $10.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed during these events.

For more details, visit denmarkarts.org/events.

BELFAST

Events, workshops on tap in poetry festival

The Belfast Poetry Festival offers events and workshops on Saturday.

From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be three workshops. Maine Poet Laureate Julia Bouwsma will lead “Body of Language: A Generative Poetry Workshop.” Maya Stein, a freelance writer, editor, and cofounder of the publishing platform Toad Hall editions, will present “Listening for Revision: A Poetry Editing Workshop.” Both of the preceding workshops will be available through Zoom. “Mining Words: A Generative Poetry Workshop” will be led by Judy Kaber, Belfast poet laureate, in Studio No. 2 at Waterfall Arts, 256 High St. Fee for each workshop is $25. Register at belfastpoetry.com.

An evening showcase and multimedia extravaganza will follow at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration for this free event is also available at belfastpoetry.com.

Featured artists and poets will include poet Jan Bindas-Tenney with artist Ling-Wen Tsai, poet Kristen Lindquist with visual artist Anna Strickland, poet Jefferson Navicky with artist and bookmaker Rebecca Goodale, poet Myronn Hardy with installation artist and filmmaker Anita Clearfield, and poet Julia Bouwsma, Maine Poet Laureate, with writer and multimedia artist Asata Radcliffe.

The top winners of the 2019 Maine Postmark Poetry Contest will also read as part of the showcase.

KENNEBUNK

Foreign Service retiree to discuss the Balkans

The Maine Chapter of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers, or AFIO, will host a talk by Foreign Service (Ret.) Louis Sell at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum Program Center at 4 Dane St.

Sell, who had foreign assignments in Moscow and parts of Yugoslavia for many years, will head the talk, titled ”The Balkans two decades later: Are Bosnia and Kosovo examples of successful international intervention?”

A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

