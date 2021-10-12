BIDDEFORD — As part of Healthy Living for ME’s continued efforts to identify key health needs throughout Maine, the organization will hold virtual and in-person listening sessions across the state this fall that are open to the public, including one in Biddeford. Any Mainer who would like to share their experience and thoughts and be part of the conversation about their community’s health needs is welcome to attend.

“These listening sessions are an opportunity for Mainers to engage in guided discussion with our organization and their neighbors about how Healthy Living for ME can best serve and support all adult Mainers,” said Maija Dyke, business manager of Healthy Living for ME. “Whether you’ve used our services, volunteer with a community organization, are a retired or working professional in the healthcare or social services field, or are simply an interested Mainer, we want to hear your insights.”

Earlier this year, Healthy Living for ME launched a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to support the organization’s mission to coordinate and align community resources to improve the health and wellness of the people of Maine. The listening sessions are a continuation of the CHNA effort that was begun with a survey. Mainers who have already filled out the Healthy Living for ME CHNA survey are still invited to attend the listening session to take a deeper dive into the health needs of the state.

Two virtual sessions are available and an in-person session is scheduled for Biddeford on Monday, Nov. 1. The listening session will be held at the J.Richard Martin Community Center, 189 Alfred St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

To register for the Biddeford listening session, call 283-2477 or email [email protected] or llavoie-siroissmaaa.org.

To register for a virtual listening session, email [email protected] or call 1-800-620-6036.

Virtual Listening Sessions will be held Friday, Oct.15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

