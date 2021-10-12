Voters in Kennebunkport and Arundel will cast ballots only on the state referendum questions on Nov. 2. Kennebunk has local matters to decide as well as the state ballot.

In Kennebunk, absentee ballots are available and early voting began Oct. 4. Voters may cast ballots on the second floor of town hall during regular business hours through Oct. 27. There will be extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Voting Nov. 2 will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town hall auditorium.

In Kennebunkport, absentee ballots are available, and voting Nov 2 will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Village Fire Station, 32, North St.

In Arundel, absentee ballots are available, and voting will be 8 a.m., to 8 p.m. at the municipal office, 457 Limerick Road.

Those not registered to vote in the town they live in or who have never registered may do so by dropping by their town clerk’s office during regular business hours to fill out a voter registration application.

The office of the Maine Secretary of State states that those registering to vote in the Nov 2 election must be U.S. citizens 18 and older. They must show proof of identity like a government document or credential with photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID, valid U.S. passport or military identification; government ID document/or credential without photo such as a certified birth certificate or signed Social Security card; document that shows name and address of voter, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or eligibility for benefits. People may register to vote on Election Day in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: