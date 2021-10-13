The Maine Primary Care Association (MPCA), a membership organization representing the collective voices of Maine’s Federally Qualified Health Centers, also known as Community Health Centers, this week announced that Lisa Tapert has joined MPCA as chief program officer.

In this new role, Tapert will be responsible for driving programmatic direction and improvement toward strategic association objectives, along with maximizing MPCA’s relationship with health center leadership to support network wide training and technical assistance initiatives.

Having worked in more than 20 countries around the world, Tapert brings to her position 30 years of global public health leadership and senior management experience, including organizational strategic planning and implementation, program development and execution, monitoring and evaluation, leadership development and financial management.

Most recently, Tapert spent seven years as executive director and then CEO of the Maine Mobile Health Program, Maine’s FQHC dedicated to providing mobile health care and services to the state’s agricultural workers and seafood processors. Prior to serving at MMHP, she was vice president for Global Access Programs for Axios International, a health care consulting firm based in France, where she managed the agency’s Asia offices.

Darcy Shargo, CEO of Maine Primary Care Association, said, “As someone who has worked with Lisa for years, I couldn’t think of a person more uniquely equipped to lead MPCA’s program team. Lisa’s deep roots in public health, understanding of the community health center model, and real-world experience addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion will help refine the focus of our work and bring added value to our Health Center Network.”

Commenting on her appointment, Tapert said, “I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team who shares my commitment to ensuring health access and equity for all Maine people. The state’s community health centers have a long and proud history of changing lives for the better and I look forward to supporting that through my work at MPCA.”

Tapert received her master’s degree in maternal and child health from Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health in NYC and her bachelor’s in English from Oberlin College in Ohio. She lives in Harpswell with her husband and three tiger-striped cats.

