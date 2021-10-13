Nominations are due by Nov. 9 for South Portland’s annual Business & Economic Development Awards.

The categories are New Business Leader of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Santo “Sam” DiPietro Community Impact Award and SoPo Sustainability Award.

The South Portland Economic Development Committee awards committee will review the nominations and make recommendations to the full committee for approval.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held, with time and date to be announced.

To complete and submit an online nomination form, go to info.southportland.org/2021businessawards-0.

