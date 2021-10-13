PORTLAND – Efrem Joseph Velez Jr., 53, of Old Orchard passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Maine Medical Center due to a medical event. He was born April 13, 1968 in Queens, N.Y., the son of Efrem Joseph Velez, Sr. and Barbara Marie (Lessard) Velez. He attended school in Portland. Efrem worked as a custom floor installer. He enjoyed rock and roll music, traveling, fishing, camping, working out at the gym and loved cooking and going to the ocean. He was also an avid Patriots fan.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Velez, Kimberly Velez, Joseph Velez all of Portland and Hannah Velez of Naples; three grandchildren; his parents, Efrem and Barbara Velez, Sr. of Naples; sisters, ToniAnn Lapaz of New Gloucester, Lisa Sailor of Hollis, Denise Velez of Windham, Leighann Parks and husband Gary of York, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

﻿A service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

