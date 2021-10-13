WINDHAM – Peter Bruce Morgan, 79, died Oct. 8, 2021, succumbing to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a disease he had been fighting since 2014. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on the first day of spring, March 21, 1942. Peter lived in Old Greenwich and Riverside until his family moved to Augusta, Maine in 1956. Peter graduated from Cony High School and went on to Bowdoin College where he graduated in 1968, he furthered his studies and earned a Master’s degree in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. He married Marsha Elaine Perkins a week before graduating and traveled to Niagara Falls and Toronto on their wedding trip. Peter worked for the Bureau of Child & Family Services as a Supervisor and Cumberland County District Manager, retiring in 2005 when he started work as a counselor at Child & Family Services in Portland until 2010. Peter was an avid golfer, once sporting a handicap of 2! He managed to get 6 holes-in-one in his golfing career. He was also a competitive Bridge player and Gold Life Master with over 3,200 master points. He played right up until the end of his life. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his children, Michael of Poland, and Tracy of Windham; grandchildren, Catrina of Windsor, and Lorik of Norway; great-grandchild, Ryker of Windsor; and sisters, Vicky Fickett of Wells, and Nancy Keith of Concord, MA.Services will be private. To express condolences and to participate in Peter’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

