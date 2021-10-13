Collin Plalum deflected in a corner kick by Brady Hoglund early in the second half to break a scoreless deadlock, starting Cheverus on its way to a 3-0 win over Thornton Academy in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle Lamberson made it 2-0 by knocking in a rebound just four minutes after Plalum’s goal. Emmet Schuele converted a penalty kick with nine minutes left.

Cheverus improved to 4-6-2. Thornton is 5-7.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, DEERING 0: Two first-half goals from Divin Mpinga were all the Red Riots (8-2-2) needed to beat the Rams (7-4-1) in South Portland.

Mpinga’s 12th-minute goal was assisted by Joey Perron.

Thomas Caouette made four saves for the shutout. Deering goalkeeper Mohammed Turki finished with six saves.

BONNY EAGLE 5, WESTBROOK 2: Will Travis led the Scots (4-6-2) with two goals in a victory over the Blue Blazes (0-11) at Standish.

Jahmani Enking, Jeffrey Painchaud and Parker Paul each added a goal.

Ridah Al Minshidawi and Placide Siyangoli scored for Westbrook.

PORTLAND 4, KENNEBUNK 0: The Bulldogs (8-4) got goals from Ollie Hettenbach and Ford Myers in the first half and Christo Vumpa and Kosta Nedeljkovic in the second half to beat the Rams (3-7-2) in Kennebunk.

Nick Paterniti set up the goal by Myers, and Jack Lannon assisted on both second-half goals.

MARSHWOOD 7, NOBLE 0: Rowan Carter led the Hawks (10-2-1) with two goals in a win over the Knights (2-7-3) at North Berwick.

Milo Closson, Andrew Daskowski, James Melino, Max Rafferty and Wyatt Yager each chipped in with a goal.

LEAVITT 3, MORSE 0: Logan Berube scored twice to lift the Hornets (5-5-2) past the Shipbulders (0-11-1) in Turner.

Connor Grant also scored, and Ian Redstone, Kaden Trenoweth and Garrett Gaudin each had an assist. Myles Hanscom stopped two shots for the shutout.

Morse keeper Quentin Webster made 11 saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, WAYNFLETE 0: Emily Robbins set up two goals and scored once, leading the Panthers (11-0-1) past the Flyers (6-5) in Yarmouth.

Robbins assisted on Angel Huntsman’s first-half goal, then made it 2-0 with a free kick early in the second half. Robbins later set up a goal by Anna Belleau, and Jazzy Huntsman and Kailyn McIntyre rounded out the scoring.

NYA keeper Charlotte Harper-Cunningham made three saves. Waynflete’s Jesse Connors stopped five shots.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4, ST. DOMINIC 1: Elise MacNair’s hat trick led the Seagulls (8-4) past the Saints (2-9) in Auburn.

Camryn Blatchford also scored for OOB, and Tessa Ferguson notched two assists. Seagulls keeper Summer St. Louis made four saves.

St. Dom’s got a goal from Natalie Brocke early in the second half. Anna Theriault turned away nine shots.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Riley Reitchel and Gabrielle Sasse scored to lead the Eagles (8-3-1) over the Mariners (1-10) in Rockport.

Martina Straka had 29 saves for Oceanside.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 11, WESTBROOK 1: Lucy Johnson and Taylor Tory tallied three goals apiece, and the Stags (13-0) cruised t a win over the Blue Blazes (3-9) in Westbrook.

Cheverus also got two goals from Olivia McCartney, and one each from Jadyn Carrigan, Lily Johnson and Norah Slattery.

Lily Ranco scored for Westbrook.

YORK 4, GREELY 0: Hadley Cucco, Ashley LaPierre, Lexi Brent and Kristen Chipi contributed a goal apiece as the Wildcats (13-0) defeated the Rangers (3-9) in York.

LAKE REGION 3, POLAND 1: Sadie Tirrell scored twice for the Lakers (5-6-1) in a WMC win over the Knights (2-12) in Poland.

Ashley Pelletier also scored for Lake Region. Lakers goalie Reiyn Hart made three saves.

Poland’s Khloe O’Leary scored in the fourth quarter, assisted by Sydney Lacombe. Emma Moreau had seven saves for the Knights.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Kaitlyn McIntyre scored twice, and Abbie Homicz, Camden Woods and Grace Gray each added a goal for the Capers (10-1-1) in a win over the Patriots (3-9) at Gray.

ST. DOMINIC 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Bella Pelletier scored twice to pace the Saints (11-0) to a win over the Rangers (0-10-1) in Kittery.

Lorelei Bonney and Julianne Cook each added a goal. Bella Perryman, Emily Andrews and Abbie Mitchell were credited with one assist apiece.

St. Dom’s goalie Pilar Hewey made one save.

FREEPORT 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Kyla Havey scored twice and Ava Gervais got the other goal for the Falcons (6-6) against the Raiders (9-5) at Freeport.

Gabriella Ruiz Pierce put Fryeburg ahead in the first quarter and scored the last goal in the fourth.

