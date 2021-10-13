VAN HORN, Texas — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, climbed aboard a rocket ship along with three fellow passengers for a real-life ride into space Wednesday, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.
The four began strapping in for a morning launch from remote West Texas on a trip expected to last just 10 minutes, with the fully automated capsule set to reach an altitude of about 66 miles before parachuting back to the desert floor.
Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the jaunt to the final frontier, a mission that would make him the oldest person in space.
Bezos himself drove the four to the pad and was with them on the platform high above the ground as they climbed aboard the 60-foot rocket. The capsule, New Shepard, was named for first American in space, Alan Shepard.
“This is a pinch-me moment for all of us to see Capt. James Tiberius Kirk go to space,” Blue Origin launch commentator Jacki Cortese said before liftoff. She said she, like so many others, was drawn to the space business by shows like “Star Trek.”
It was Blue Origin’s second scheduled passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months ago.
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson kicked off the U.S.-based space tourism boom in July, riding his own rocket ship to space. Bezos followed nine days later aboard his own capsule. Elon Musk stayed behind as his SpaceX company launched its first tourist flight last month.
And last week, the Russians sent an actor and film director to the International Space Station for movie-making.
“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight.
Rounding out the crew: a Blue Origin vice president and two entrepreneurs. Blue Origin did not divulge their ticket prices. Shatner was invited to ride for free.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, boards rocket for blastoff
-
American Journal
Westbrook voters to decide on local ranked-choice voting
-
Business
FDA sets lower sodium goals for food industry
-
Local & State
Maine reports 893 COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths over a 4-day period
-
Business
Social Security checks to increase by 5.9% as inflation jumps
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.