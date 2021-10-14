Maine’s two U.S. senators have signed on to a push to try to improve protections for America’s wildlife.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said they’re co-sponsoring the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. The proposal is designed to create new federal investment in wildlife conservation work led by states, territories and tribal nations.
The senators said the proposal would dedicate money to help recover species.
In Maine, that would include the New England cottontail, a species of rabbit. They said the state would receive more than $11 million per year.
The proposal requires 25 percent non-federal matching money, which would bring the total amount to more than $15 million.
The legislation “would deliver the most significant investment in America’s wildlife in decades, putting resources where they can be most effective,” said Kate Dempsey, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Maine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump’s ex-aide Steve Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, risks contempt charge
-
Varsity Maine
Football Game of the Week: Morse, Waterville meet in key eight-man showdown
-
Local & State
Maine senators join new push to protect U.S. wildlife
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Colours’ by Love By Numb3rs
-
Business
David Flanagan, Maine business leader, dies at 74
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.