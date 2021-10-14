Love By Numb3rs is set to release the follow-up to last year’s “Parachute,” the EP “Colours,” on Nov. 19. “Colours” is also the name of the first single.

The band is Anna Lombard, Dan Connor and Jon Roods. On “Colours,” you’ll also hear Nigel Hall on Hammond organ and Rhodes piano and Zach Jones on electric guitar.

See Love By Numb3rs live at Chocolate Church Arts Center on Oct. 23, or on New Year’s Eve, when they’ll be opening for Ghost of Paul Revere at the State Theatre.

Here’s the video for “Colours:”

