Love By Numb3rs is set to release the follow-up to last year’s “Parachute,” the EP “Colours,” on Nov. 19. “Colours” is also the name of the first single.
The band is Anna Lombard, Dan Connor and Jon Roods. On “Colours,” you’ll also hear Nigel Hall on Hammond organ and Rhodes piano and Zach Jones on electric guitar.
See Love By Numb3rs live at Chocolate Church Arts Center on Oct. 23, or on New Year’s Eve, when they’ll be opening for Ghost of Paul Revere at the State Theatre.
Here’s the video for “Colours:”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Colours’ by Love By Numb3rs
-
Business
David Flanagan, Maine business icon, dead at 74
-
Varsity Maine
Brunswick cross country hitting its stride with championship meets approaching
-
Business
U.S. wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months
-
Nation & World
Six killed in Beirut clashes over port blast investigation