Japanese musician last performer in music series

Kodo Araki will be in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, ending the Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook.

Araki is a sixth-generation master of the shakuhachi – an end-blown bamboo flute.

“It is a seemingly simple, yet deeply complex instrument with a sound that embodies the very essence of Japanese culture. Araki will be playing the shakuhachi for O-Tsukimi, the Japanese Moon Viewing Festival,” an announcement said.

Library friends to meet

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the library, 800 Main St.

The group meets regularly on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Everyone is invited to attend and help the group plan support for the library. For more information, call 854-0630 or email [email protected]

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 11, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. John Milliken of Monroe Avenue entertained a large gathering on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: