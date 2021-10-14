Senior center open house Oct. 18

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., Gorham, is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 18. Singer and musician Red Gallagher will entertain at 11 a.m. with some oldies.

Open house activities include a free raffle, door prizes and refreshments.

Brush drop-off at PWD

The Public Works Department, 80 Huston Road, will be open the next two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon to accept brush from Gorham residents.

Leaves and grass clippings can also be dropped off in their designated area throughout the season. Residents are asked not to leave their bags behind. No stumps or commercial drop offs will be accepted.

Trick or Trunk

A Halloween event is set for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the municipal lot behind Baxter Memorial Library. Parking will be at Gorham High School, entering via Morrill Avenue and leaving via Access Road to Narragansett Street.

Trick or Trunk is sponsored by LifeChurch.

November council meeting

The Gorham Town Council will meet Nov. 9, following the annual municipal election on Nov. 2.

New members will be sworn in at the November meeting.

The board usually holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 11, 1961, that Mrs. John Winters of Foxboro, Massachusetts, visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Holmes, on Wood Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 7 that the U.S. public debt was $28,428,899,839,341.20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: