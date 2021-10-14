Town Farm Haunt promises a scary good time

Register your family for the Town Farm Haunt, Buxton Recreation Department’s socially distanced Halloween walk, from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The cost is $10 per family.

Visitors will walk with a lit candle on a .6-mile trail around the park to see skeletons, cemeteries, witches and more. Six families per time slot will be allowed. This event will adhere to all Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

To register, visit buxtonrec.com or call 929-8381.

Drug Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 23, and is being organized by the Buxton Police Department.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by providing safe places to dispose of unused/unwanted prescription medications.

Buxton Police Department will post details about drop-off locations on its Facebook page leading up to the event.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Oct. 11, 1961, that the Buxton Health Council was to conduct physicals in the Bar Mills School. Dr. S.D. Drummond, school physician, was to be assisted by Barbara Ney.

