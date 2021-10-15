BANGOR — Bangor High School’s suspended principal will return to work upon resolving charges stemming from a crash at Bass Park.

Paul Butler pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to report an accident, the Bangor Daily News reported, and the superintendent cleared the way for his return to work on Monday.

An independent investigation concluded that Butler’s actions on Aug. 7 when his vehicle hit a concrete barrier were not consistent with drunken driving or fleeing the scene of an accident.

Instead, Butler put on his emergency flashers and proceeded slowly to park his car in a nearby lot, the report said.

Though Butler failed a field sobriety test, the district attorney didn’t go forward with a drunken driving charge. Butler’s blood alcohol level was 0.07 percent, slightly below Maine’s limit of 0.08 percent.