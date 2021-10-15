The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.

Ertz also caught the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

PANTHERS: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day Friday and is listed as out for the game.

Coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt something wasn’t right in the hamstring.

“We came off the field that day hoping that he would be ready on Thursday, but he just hasn’t been there yet,” Rhule said. “He’s doing everything he can. It’s been three weeks. So we hope to have him out there (at practice) next week.”

Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start, with Royce Freeman getting some work as a backup.

The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup, but they have lost the last two games with him out. Sam Darnold has been sacked eight times and thrown five interceptions in the last two games.

DOLPHINS: Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his comeback.

Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, after missing most of the last four games – all of them Miami losses – with fractured ribs.

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores made the announcement Friday, a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami to England.

“Assuming everything goes well in practice, Tua’s going to start the game,” Flores said.

Not all the injury news was good for Miami on Friday, though. The Dolphins ruled cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) out for Sunday.

BROWNS: Running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

Chubb, who ran for 161 yards last week in a loss to the Chargers, is one of several prominent Cleveland players dealing with injuries.

He hasn’t practiced all week, and Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Chubb out along with linebacker Malcom Smith (abdomen).

Chubb is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing. He has scored four touchdowns.

