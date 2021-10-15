DOVER-FOXCROFT – Roland E. Young, 93, passed away October 10, 2021, at Pleasant Meadows Estates, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. He was born July 1, 1928, in Bangor, the son of Irving and Dorothy (Ware) Young.

Roland enlisted in the U.S. Naval Services in 1946 and received an honorable discharge in 1948. He married and began his family in Bangor, Maine, before moving to Long Island, New York, and working in the trades and later becoming a Meat Cutter. He married Barbara in his later years and resided in Hollis, Maine, before moving to Guilford, Maine, together. Roland loved reading, working in the yard, and tinkering with wood crafts. He was an active member of the church community wherever he lived.

Roland is survived by four sons, Richard Young and his wife, Marilyn, of Moscow, Idaho, David Young and his wife, Sharon, of Gray, Maine, Mark Young of Birmingham, Alabama, and John Young of Casco, Maine; a brother, Irving “Gil” Young of Florida; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Young; his first wife, Alice Young; his daughter, Terri Jane Young; his twin brother, Richard Young; and his sister, Alice Marie Carr.

A graveside memorial will be held at the Lower Gloucester Cemetery in New Gloucester, Maine, later this fall. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book