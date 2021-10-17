On Oct. 21, the MSAD 75 School Board will decide whether to continue a requirement for masking in district schools. On Aug. 16, the current policy was narrowly adopted. For the health and safety of our students, district employees, and their families, it’s hugely important that the current policy continues.

I do not envy the responsibility of our school board members. However, health and safety decisions cannot be a matter of opinion; they must be based on reputable scientific and medical expertise.

Studies issued in late September by the U.S Center for Disease Control show that wearing masks is an essential part of a strategy to stop the spread of the pandemic. Nationwide, “counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric cases increase nearly twice as quickly.” Simply put, masking requirements mean fewer cases of COVID in children.

Preventing COVID reduces deaths and prolonged health consequences for those who survive it. Let us not risk the health of our children or our community by taking away one of the best tools we have.

It is the job of the school board members to ensure the district provides a safe and healthy learning environment. Many thanks to the MSAD 75 School Board members who supported mask-wearing in the August vote. I urge all members to vote to continue this policy on Oct. 21.

Susan Stemper

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: