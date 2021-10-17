FALMOUTH – Bruce W. Meyer passed away Oct. 12, 2021 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, after a long illness.

He was born on March 6, 1963, the youngest child of Frederick H. and Jeannette (Ruminski) Meyer. He grew up in the Libbytown area on the west end of Portland. Bruce loved to explore, whether it was traveling about anywhere he could or just walking through any woods he could find. He traveled to St. Thomas, loved it and stayed for eight years, but it wasn’t home where family and friends were.

He was so high on life, he lived it to the fullest until his illness. He also loved to fish and was a huge Red Sox and Patriot fan, but most of all he loved life and he lived it on his terms, whatever way that pleased him. He loved his family and friends and his campfire, which he had going every night even in the winter, it was his relaxation from his busy days.

By trade, Bruce was a roofer, but he was also a jack-of-all-trades or would at least try to fix what he could and if he couldn’t, he always had a work-around that he thought was better. If it wasn’t you’d tell it was so it wouldn’t get worse. He was a stubborn guy.

His greatest joy, though, was he loved kids, and never being a dad himself, he was especially fond of his great-nieces and nephews. You would always see him chasing them around and playing with them, and they adored their uncle Bruce. He was like a big kid himself.

Bruce wouldn’t want sadness or tears for him as he was such a happy-go-lucky guy who did love life and wouldn’t want his family and friends sad for him. What he would want was for you to live your life with happiness and joy and the next time you’re sitting around a campfire, or taking a walk through some woods, think of him and the happy memories you made through the years.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Alice.

He is survived by his sister, Gerri (William) Chittick, brothers Tony Fusco and Fred H. Meyer III; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Deanna; very special friends Susie and Joey; many cousins and friends.

We will miss your always-smiling face. Rest in peace. Now you are free to roam the woods in heaven forever….we will miss you so much.

Per Bruce’s request, services will be private.

