SPRINGVALE – Edgar A. Morin, a longtime resident of Springvale, passed peacefully on Oct. 14, 2021, with his family by his side at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Edgar was born at home on Madison Street in Sanford on August 31, 1934, the only child of Phillip and Mabel (Gagne) Morin. He was raised in town and graduated from St. Ignatius High School.

Edgar proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from May 2, 1952 to March 9, 1956.

Edgar worked as a shipper and receiver at Universal Shoe Shop in Sanford. He was also a pioneer in the curb side eatery boom and was the head chef at Ed’s Quick Lunch on Main Street in Sanford for many years.

Edgar was a longtime member of the Elks Sanford Maine Lodge # 1470, the Lafayette Club, Amvets Post # 3, and the Springvale Social Club. Edgar’s “claim to fame” was his hole-in-one at the Sanford Country Club.

He and his family attended St. Ignatius Church and Edgar belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Rena (Therianos) Morin; daughter, Nancy M. Morrill and her late husband Gary, son, Christopher Morin and wife Becki; grandsons Adam and Stephen Morrill, granddaughters Anna and Audrey Morin; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Isabel Morrill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., in Sanford. You may visit with the family before the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Committal prayers with military honors will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Berwick Rd., in Sanford. Immediately following the services for Edgar, please join the family to share memories and stories at the Bistro in Alfred.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, “Place a bet” in Ed’s name. . .

﻿

Guest Book