PORTLAND – Katheleen A. Geary, 61, of Ocean Avenue, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Katheleen was born in Portland on July 9, 1960, the daughter of Edward F. and Anita L. (Wildes) Geary. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1977.

Starting right out of high school, Katheleen worked in the restaurant business doing everything from washing dishes, cooking, and working as a waitress. In 1996 she opened Kathy and Dave’s Café with her then partner and in 1998 moved to its longtime location at 949 Forest Ave. Katheleen was passionate about the business, working hard and very long hours, making sure that her customers were happy. She was a longtime member of the Maine Restaurant Association and the Better Business Bureau. She was a favorite among workers who had to be out during the worst weather, she would open the restaurant early in the morning so that those workers had a place to take a break and have a hot meal. Her muffins, cut three ways and grilled to perfection, were iconic in the Portland Restaurant scene with the recipe still being well guarded today. In 2011 she became the sole owner of the restaurant and changed the name to Maelily Ryleighs, after three of her grandchildren. In 2019, Katheleen retired from the business, closing her restaurant after operating for more than 23 years, a business which she put her life and soul into.

In her spare time, she loved vacationing in Aruba, spending time on the beach, she loved to go out dancing, cooking for family and friends, gardening, spending time at the family cottage at Kettle Cove on Sebago Lake, and always hosting the best Halloween parties. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family, friends and her most precious grandchildren whom she adored. Katheleen was beyond generous, passionate, driven, sometimes stubborn, self-motivated, and most importantly, well accomplished.

Katheleen is survived by her parents, Edward and Anita Geary; a son, Jarod Geary of Gray, a daughter, Amanda and her husband, Matthew Lebel of Westbrook; a sister, Lauren and her husband, Michael Daicy of Portland, two brothers, Kevin and his wife, Cynthia Geary of California, Keith and his wife, Karen Geary of Westbrook; five grandchildren, Ryleigh Geary, Piper Geary, Maekenna Spence, Liliana Lebel, and Caden Lebel; several nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Katheleen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Katheeen’s memory to:

Autism Society,

72 Maine St. STE B,

Winthrop, ME 04364

