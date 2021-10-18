Please join me in supporting Tracey Sardella for Westbrook School Committee at-large.

Those of you with children in school know the value of having someone with a finger on the pulse of the system. Much can be learned at the dinner table with our school-age kids, things that those who participate only in meetings cannot grasp.

Tracey is a dedicated volunteer, consistently engaging anyone with questions and seeking a collaborative way forward. Current members of our school board allow parents’ concerns to fall on deaf ears, placing their own agenda well above the concerns of their constituents. Our schools need a long-term plan and not reactionary politics.

Sue Salisbury is a valued member of our community, but two elected positions is one too many. (She has already left the position mid-term once.) Please vote for Tracey, a dedicated community volunteer.

Matthew Brunner

Westbrook

