Perhaps the most noteworthy “lesson learned” from COVID-19 is that we should heed the advice of experts when it comes to matters of human health. That’s why we’re surprised by Kathleen Parker’s recent editorial “Time to rethink how we use animals to test pharmaceuticals” (Oct.3).
There are significant problems with the data Ms. Parker cites in building her case. She provides a fairly misleading explanation as to why animal and human testing took place concurrently during development of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. When referencing adverse drug reactions, she points to a 23-year old research paper. She also incorrectly implies that non-animal alternatives are able to simulate the entire human body.
In reality, no computer model or other currently available technology can mimic a complete living system. Why? Because we still have a tremendous amount to learn about how the body functions. As a result, animal safety tests remain necessary.
It’s no secret that Americans, including the caring and devoted scientists who Parker unfairly maligns, overwhelmingly love animals. But at the same time, we need to recognize the serious danger of overruling our medical experts when it comes to matters of health and safety.
Paula Clifford
executive director, Americans for Medical Progress
Washington, D.C.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Things to Do: Belly laughs in Buxton and the occult in Ogunquit
-
Food
Eat & Run: Indulge your inner vegan at Curbside Comforts
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Question 1: One question addresses three issues
-
Food
Tap Lines: In these local lagers, you’ll find something borrowed, something Bull
-
Politics
In Biddeford races, concerns about the price of redevelopment success
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.