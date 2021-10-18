‘Mrs. Mannerly’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 30. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15, pay what you want on Thursday. sacorivertheatre.org

Spend an entirely delightful evening in Buxton by seeing the comedy “Mrs. Mannerly.” You’ll meet 10-year-old Jeffrey, played by Jennifer Porter, who is sent to an etiquette class taught by the strict Mrs. Mannerly. But what’s this? Mrs. Mannerly has a secret past that Jeffrey is determined to uncover. Will Jeffrey’s dream of getting a perfect score from Mrs. Mannerly’s school be foiled? Laugh your way to the answer!

Readers Theater: Short Stories by Monica Wood & Morgan Talty

7 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 advance, $20 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Book it to Bath to hear short stories by acclaimed Maine authors Monica Wood and Morgan Talty performed by a cast of local professional actors. The show features Wood’s “Shuffle, Step” and Talty’s “Food for the Common Cold.” Both authors will be on hand to sign books and visit with attendees after the performance. Most of the proceeds will benefit Midcoast Literacy, a Bath-based nonprofit that has been offering free literacy programs to all residents of Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland Counties for nearly five decades.

Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. L.L. Bean Flagship campus, 95 Main St., Freeport. campsunshinefestivals.org.

Light up your Saturday and ignite your Halloween spirit with a visit to the Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival. Your kids will love it and so will you. The Cauldron Cafe will be serving up sweets, all sorts of entertainment will be happening all day, there’s a 3 p.m. costume parade with Miss Maine, and then thousands of pumpkins will be lit at 5 p.m. You’ll feel extra good knowing that all proceeds will benefit Camp Sunshine, an award-winning retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Ghostly Tours

6-8 p.m. Saturday. Ogunquit Heritage Museum, 86 Obeds Lane, Ogunquit, $5, kids under 10 free. ogunquit.org

The occult in Ogunquit? This is the time of year to explore that question, and The Ogunquit Heritage Museum is here for you with its annual ghostly tours. You’ll be led on a walk through town while being told tales of spirits and ghosts that are lurking in the shadows, streets and buildings. Bring a flashlight and expect to be spooked. The tours are part of the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce’s fall-themed weekend OgunquitFest, which includes a classic car show, artisan fair, dog costume parade and more.

