Andrew Butcher, director of the Maine Broadband Coalition, will be nominated to head a new state agency tasked with rapidly accelerating Maine’s effort to make broadband internet service available to all residents of the state.
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she will nominate Butcher to serve as president of the Maine Connectivity Authority. If confirmed, he would run the newly created authority, which is charged with achieving universal access to high-speed internet service in Maine.
The coalition that Butcher currently directs represents businesses, communities and other internet users in advocating for secure, affordable and equitable access to broadband connections, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the governor’s office.
He is also the director of innovation and resilience for the Greater Portland Portland Council of Governments and was one of the leaders in the successful effort to pass a 2020 bond proposal raising $15 million to expand broadband access in Maine.
Butcher has a master’s degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from American University. He is also the recipient of the Echoing Green Global Fellowship for Social Entrepreneurship and served as a Coro Fellow in St. Louis, Missouri.
“Andrew’s expertise in broadband and his wealth of experience in cross-community infrastructure and financial management position him well to take on this important new role,” Mills said in a statement. “Expanding access to affordable broadband is central to strengthening our economy and to providing educational, telehealth, business and workforce opportunities to people in every corner of our state.”
The authority is governed by a seven-member board that was nominated by Mills and confirmed by the state Senate. It will have access to $150 million to help expand access to affordable broadband in Maine, with $21 million from a state fund and $129 million from federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Two Bowdoinham Select Board candidates vie for seat, want to focus on town’s development
-
Business
Gov. Mills picks industry leader to head new state broadband agency
-
Business
Beef industry tries to erase its emissions with fuzzy methane math
-
Local & State
U.S. Supreme Court won’t stop Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Chicago celebrates WNBA champion Sky with parade
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.