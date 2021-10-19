BERLIN, N.H. – Guy Ralph Lopez, 70, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin from complications related to COVID-19. He was born to Robert and Jean (Silver) Lopez on May 31, 1951, in San Diego, CA, where his father was stationed in the military, and he grew up in the Portland, ME area. He graduated from Deering High School in 1970 and worked in management for McDonald’s, which eventually brought him to the North Country where he helped open the North Conway and Gorham, NH stores. Guy then moved to Berlin and began working in the paper mill for the rest of his career, retiring from Gorham Paper & Tissue in 2014. He was very involved in local organizations where he selflessly dedicated his time and effort, including the Granite United Way, White Mountain Rotary, and the Androscoggin Valley Hospital Auxiliary. You could count on seeing Guy at almost every event happening in the Berlin-Gorham area, as he loved to help out in any way he could – be it cleaning up a community park, serving food to those in need, or donating his time for whatever was needed to ensure that an event was staffed and successful. Guy enjoyed many things, including going to Maine beaches and Newfound Lake in central New Hampshire, golfing, skiing, gardening, bowling, hiking, attending concerts, and traveling to see his numerous family and friends. He was especially proud of his family, including his daughters and grandchildren. Over the last several years, he also enjoyed reconnecting with extended family members throughout the country.﻿He is survived by his daughters Andrea Lopez and partner Craig Bowden of Portland, ME and Alexa Anderson and her husband Matthew of Yorkville, WI; grandchildren: Trevor (and wife Rachel) Lopez of LaCrosse, WI, Trenton Lopez of Rhinelander, WI, Alyssa Brown of Sun Prairie, WI, and Autumn Anderson and Matthew Anderson, Jr. of Yorkville, WI; great grandchildren: Jacob and Gabriel of Sun Prairie, WI; his sister Elizabeth “Cam” Weir and her husband Jack of Cumberland Center, ME; a niece, nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter Jessica Lopez Brown.﻿A celebration of Guy’s life will be held on Saturday, October 23 at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with a celebration of life memorial service held at 3:00 PM. For the safety of all, masks are required. Please stay socially distanced when possible. Additionally, the service will be livestreamed for those who wish to remember and celebrate Guy from afar. To share memories or offer condolences online, please visit http://www.bryantfuneralhome.net.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the White Mountain Rotary, the AVH Auxiliary Fund, or American Heart Association.

