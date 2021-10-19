Peggie L. Wing 1953 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Peggie L. Wing, 68, of Brunswick peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021, after battling Type 1 Diabetes since 1961. She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 21, 1953 a daughter of the late Arlo and Charlotte (Wentworth) Parker. She grew up in the Brunswick area and was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1971. After high school, Peggie worked as a paralegal for over 30 years for various firms in Maine. She also owned and operated “Tied In Knots”, a craft supply store on Pleasant St. in Brunswick. Peggie will always be remembered for her love of family and friend gatherings, reading, crafts, math and jigsaw puzzles. She taught Sunday School for many years and was a Girl Scout leader (Cadets). She will be sadly missed by many. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn L. Wing of Brunswick, her sisters; Patricia J. Tomko and Barbara A. Archer, both of Topsham. She also leaves behind her three nieces and two nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew, Andrew J. Tomko. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Per Peggie’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in her memory to the Maine Street Baptist Church, 326 Maine St. Brunswick, ME 04011.

