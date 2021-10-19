KITTERY — Angel Huntsman scored 1:41 into overtime to lift the North Yarmouth Academy girls’ soccer team to a 1-0 win over Traip Academy on Tuesday.

Charlotte Harper-Cunningham stopped three shots in the shutout for the Panthers (13-0-1).

Goalkeeper Olivia O’Leary racked up 20 saves for Traip Academy (9-4).

ST. DOMINIC 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Natalie Brocke scored a pair of goals to lead the Saints (4-10) to a WMC win over the Hawks (0-14) in Auburn.

Jessie Zimmerman assisted on one of Brocke’s goals and scored a goal of her own. Avery Gravel and Bella Webster also scored for St. Dom’s. Emma Roy and Charli Apodaca each had an assist.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Anna Martin had a pair of goals for the Breakers (7-4) as they blanked the Lions (0-7) at Freeport.

Elliana Tardif, Liz Martinez and Dolci Martin all chipped in with goals for Pine Tree Academy.

Sophia Steward had five saves for Greater Portland Christian, while Ishello Matelind recorded the shutout with a pair of goals.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, WAYNFLETE 2: Alaynah LeBlond scored the first goal of her varsity career with minutes left to give the Seagulls (9-5) a win over the Flyers (7-6) in Old Orchard Beach.

Tessa Ferguson and Camryn Blatchford scored to give Old Orchard Beach a 2-0 lead. Waynflete rallied with goals by Fallon Culley and Lucy Hart.

Summer St. Louis had eight saves for the Seagulls, while Jesse COnnors had seven saves for Waynflete.

BRUNSWICK 2, MT. ARARAT 0: Mia Klimash and Kynli Van Leer each scored a goal as the Dragons (12-2) beat the Eagles (7-4-3) in Topsham.

Klimash scored on a free kick 11 minutes into the game. Van Leer made it 2-0 late in the second half.

“It was a total team effort tonight,” said Klimash. “We’ve been striving to play like this all season, and I think it’s really paying off now.”

Sophie Morin had eight saves for Brunswick, while Maddie Kinney has 21 saves for Mt. Ararat.

FALMOUTH 1, PORTLAND 0: Elise Gearan scored on a feed from Whitney Adams in the 18th minute as the Navigators (12-1-1) blanked the Bulldogs (5-7-1) in Falmouth.

Vanessa Connolly had five saves for Portland and Jordan Wolfe recorded a pair of saves for Falmouth.

GORHAM 1, NOBLE 0: Madison Michaud scored in the first half as the Rams (11-1-3) beat the Knights (7-8) in North Berwick.

Rachel Gross had seven saves for Gorham, while Allie Moore had 15 saves for Noble.

WINDHAM 10, WESTBROOK 0: Sarah Talon’s hat trick led the Eagles (14-0) to a win over the Blue Blazes (0-14) in Westbrook.

Marion Duyck and Abbey Thornton each scored twice for Windham, with Ashley Clark, Kayla Flanders and Elizabeth Talbot all adding one goal.

Westbrook goalkeeper Hannah Troiano stopped 18 shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, GREELY 0: Grace Gray’s third-period goal stood up and the Capers ( 12-2-1) held on to beat the Rangers (4-1) in Cumberland.

Gray’s goal came on a rebound of her own shot, as she got the ball past Rangers goalie Savanna Harvey (19 saves).

Greely only managed two shots and Capers goalie Zoe Burgard saved them both.

VOLLEYBALL

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, LEWISTON 0: The Dragon (5-9) defeated the Blue Devils (1-13) in three sets by the score of 25-21, 25-21, and 25-20 in Brunswick.

