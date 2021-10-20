Midcoast man named State Realtor of the Year

Tom Cole of Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group, Brunswick, has been named The Maine Association of Realtors State Realtor of the Year, awarded annually to a member who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the real estate profession and the community at large.

A realtor for more than 20 years, Cole was the 2020 president of the Maine Association of Realtors and currently serves on the board of directors for MAR and the Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc., soon to be its treasurer.

Cole was president of the Merrymeeting Board of Realtors in 2007 and 2016, and now serves the real estate industry nationally as Maine’s representative on the National Association of Realtors Major Investor Council and NAR’s Safety Advisory Committee.

He is also a member of the Brunswick Coastal Rotary Club and is scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 202.

The State Realtor of the Year is chosen from 12 nominees among local associations and more than 6,100 realtors in Maine.

Bristol seafood expands production

Bristol Seafood announced it acquired an additional facility at 284 Commercial St. on the historic Portland Fish Pier that will be dedicated to production of its growing My Fish Dish, Seafood Singles and Grab & Go product ranges.

“We are excited to expand our footprint, team and investment in Portland,” said Brett Heidtke, chief operating officer at Bristol Seafood, “The additional space brings more capacity and automation to our growing retail business while also creating space in our original facility to support the expanding needs of our foodservice and contract manufacturing partners.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute, based in Portland, announced the hire of Dr. Janet Duffy-Anderson as its new chief scientific officer. Duffy-Anderson joins the organization after a distinguished career in fisheries science at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center. Trained as a fisheries research biologist and marine ecosystem ecologist, she is best known as a leader in assessing the impact of climate and ecosystem change on fisheries and working with fisheries managers to reckon with those changes across the U.S., Canada and Russia.

Bishop Robert Deeley installed the Rev. Seamus Griesbach as the new pastor of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes during a Mass celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Portland Oct. 8. Griesbach will serve as pastor of Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, St. Louis Parish, St. Peter Parish and St. Christopher Parish, which is located on Peaks Island. In addition, he will serve as rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following medical doctors were recently hired: Lauren Andrade, congenital heart; Shiva Annamalai, MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough; Saeeda Fatima, Maine Medical Center – internal medicine; Marc Kimball, Westbrook Family Medicine; Christopher Stadler, orthopedics and sports medicine, Division of Trauma & Fracture Care; Michael Tozier, hospital medicine.

FieldStack, a Portland provider of retail technology solutions, announced it has hired Matt Theodores of Cumberland Foreside as its chief marketing officer.

Malone Commercial Brokers of Portland has expanded its team by hiring Luke Malone as a new sales associate, specializing in research and analysis; Susie Pollard, marketing specialist; Carly Parent, broker assistant and marketing specialist; and Cassie Demick, operations assistant.

Sarah Carson has joined the Falmouth office of Portside Real Estate Group as an associate broker and Kelly Statczar is a new sales agent at the Yarmouth office.

